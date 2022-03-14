The first ten minutes of Marvel’s latest Spider-Man film are officially available to watch online, bringing us one step closer to enjoying the glory of Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of our couches.

The box office-shattering film blew fans away when it was released last December. Its digital release was initially still a week away — with a planned release on March 22 — but fans got a sampling of the film on March 14 when IGN released the first 10 minutes for viewers to enjoy on YouTube. The brief glimpse is tantalizingly short, and immediately ramped up interest in the film’s full digital release.

The first ten minutes barely touch on the actual contents of the film, instead focusing solely on the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s final moments, which saw Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck reveal Spider-Man’s real identity as Peter Parker.

Following the leak of a pirated version of the film, it seems Sony and Marvel made the decision to push up the film’s release timetable. The film’s digital release date was initially planned for just a few weeks before physical copies were set to become available, according to The Direct. That release has since been shifted forward, to March 15, delighting fans of the Web-Head.

The film will maintain its original release date for its Blu-ray/4K UHD versions, which will hit shelves on April 12.