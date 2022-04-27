First 30 Minutes of 'Lightyear' Screen at CinemaCon

Initial reactions for the first 30 minutes of 'Lightyear' are somewhat unsurprisingly stellar, with praise even going to star Chris Evans.

Reactions are flooding in regarding the first 30 minutes of Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear, and it is sounding like a fun-fuelled ride thus far. The first comments come from two entertainment news journalists posting Twitter updates from CinemaCon.

Erik Davis, a journalist for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, claims the first half-hour of the Chris Evans-starring film is a “BLAST.”

“Got some Interstellar vibes & Sox the cat is gonna steal the entire movie,” he wrote. As the first Pixar movie footage Davis had seen on the big screen in years, he said the film looks “gorgeous,” so far.

He describes it as, “Big, emotional, dorky Pixar sci-fi.”

We just watched the first 30 min of #Lightyear, which is a BLAST. Got some Interstellar vibes & Sox the cat is gonna steal the entire movie. This was the first Pixar footage I’ve watched on a big screen in years, and it looked gorgeous. Big, emotional, dorky Pixar sci-fi pic.twitter.com/zQEevgGhB8 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Steven Weintraub, the editor-in-chief at Collider, similarly praised the opening of the film, saying it “looks incredible.”

Wasn’t expecting what happens in the first 30 minutes and love when that happens,” he said, adding Evans “sounds great as Buzz Lightyear.”

In a shock to no one @Pixar’s #Lightyear looks incredible. Wasn’t expecting what happens in the first 30 minutes and love when that happens. @ChrisEvans sounds great as Buzz Lightyear. pic.twitter.com/LBF3SSRinT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 27, 2022

Disney is currently unveiling sneak previews of its properties at the event, which is being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

In the world of superheroes, we learned that Marvel boss Kevin Feige would soon be joining a retreat to determine the next decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We also got both Davis’ and Weintraub’s initial reactions to the first 20 minutes or so of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which were both quite positive, as well.

Lightyear hits theaters June 17.