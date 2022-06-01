First ‘Bullet Train’ poster showcases the action movie’s star-studded cast

The poster for Brad Pitt’s upcoming action-comedy Bullet Train has arrived and it’s a veritable planetarium’s worth of star power. The promo art features a somewhat bedraggled Pitt (maybe he’s still recovering from that Lost City scene?) surrounded by his co-stars, all of whom will play his allies and antagonists in the upcoming neo-noir assassin farce — and some of them are probably playing both.

There’s only one way off this train: through all of THEM. #BulletTrainMovie is exclusively in movie theaters August 5. pic.twitter.com/wATeoOtGXs — Bullet Train (@BulletTrain) June 1, 2022

Pitt’s character, Ladybug (get used to the offbeat codenames) is charged with collecting a certain briefcase from a high-speed bullet train on its way to Kyoto from Tokyo. Unfortunately, his fellow passengers are mostly fellow assassins and all of them have conflicting goals that will get in Ladybug’s way.

Some of the characters seen on the poster are:

Tangerine and Lemon, played by Kick Ass’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry respectively.

Reggaeton rapper Bad Bunny as Wolf, a Mexican assassin with beef against Ladybug.

Zazie Beetz as Hornet

Japanese actor and martial artist Hiroyuki Sanada as Elder

Joey King as Prince

Warrior star Andrew Koji as Japanese Assassin Yuichi Kimura

The action flick will be directed by John Wick/Deadpool 2 director David Leitch so the audience can expect a copious amount of violence tempered with comedy fail. On a train. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bullet Train (@bullettrainmovie)

The poster is a far cry from the project’s first one, which featured nothing but a train seat (albeit with a mysterious bloodstain on it) and one of the train’s crew members, played by The Boys‘ Karen Fukuhara. While creative, it certainly didn’t betray anything of the fight scenes that are obviously promised by the film’s trailer and strongly hinted at in the new poster.

Bullet Train will debut in theaters on Aug. 5.