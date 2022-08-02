First ‘Bullet Train’ reviews call it by-the-books action

Bullet Train will be making its theatrical debut in just a couple of days now, and ever since audiences caught wind of the first trailer, it was apparent that the film would be anything but bashful. With a top-of-the-line cast, a safe popcorn genre in action comedy, and an accompaniment from “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, of all things, we all know what we’re in for by now.

Indeed, it seems that Bullet Train knows exactly what it wants to be, which, for an action comedy, is a surefire way to invite a polarizing response from the first round of reviews. Currently sitting at a 67 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 21 reviews, the film seems to deliver on all of its promises despite not all of those promises being high on critics’ wishlists.

Screen Rant‘s Ben Kendrick gave the film a positive review, seemingly pleased with its tightly packed bundle of witty dialogue, A-list actors, and almost satirical setting for any sort of combat choreography.

“Bullet Train is a laugh-a-minute action romp, packed with fun characters, electric fight choreography, and (on occasion) surprisingly earnest emotion.” Ben Kendrick via ScreenRant

Jason Bailey of The Playlist was less impressed, giving credit to its action sequences but finding most other aspects, particularly the humor, to be rather messy.

“The action is impressive, but most of the good bits are in that trailer that’s been so ubiquitous in theaters these past few months.” Jason Bailey via The Playlist

And Digital Spy‘s Ian Sandwell more or less brings the consensus home in his review; it’s a fun movie, but it certainly won’t go on to be considered a classic.

“The fun here is very much in the ride, not the destination – but it’s certainly a lot of fun while the ride is going.” Ian Sandwell via Digital Spy

Bullet Train speeds into theaters on August 5.