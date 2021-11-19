First ‘Don’t Look Up’ reactions praise Netflix’s disaster comedy
Adam McKay knows a thing or two about broad comedy and biting sociopolitical satire, having helmed movies including Anchorman, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, The Big Short, and Vice, the latter two of which turned him into an awards season darling and landed him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Next up for the filmmaker is Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, the star-studded road trip adventure that sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of low-level astronomers who discover a comet on a deadly collision course with Earth. The cast boasts a laundry list of A-list talent, so audiences will be going in expecting good things.
The early buzz painted the prescient story as a potential heavy hitter during the awards circuit, and now that the first reactions have started rolling in, it looks to have been right on the money.
Don’t Look Up was always destined to be at least very good based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, and the rare treat of seeing DiCaprio doing comedy was always going to entice viewers. Based on the responses, though, it’s got plenty under the hood to back it up, and the only bad news is that it isn’t coming to Netflix until Dec. 24.