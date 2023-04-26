First ‘Dune 2’ footage shows Timotheé Chalamet riding a Sandworm

Footage from the sequel to 2021’s cinematic spectacle Dune has finally been released at CinemaCon with a clip from Dune: Part Two showing Timotheé Chalamet‘s character embracing his destiny. The much-anticipated sequel will continue to follow Frank Hubert’s story with the masterful adaption being helmed by director Denis Villeneuve.

The 2021 film introduced us to the House Atreides and the political machinations that abounded in space beginning the build-up of one of the most epic science fiction stories ever told. It experienced commercial and critical success and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, eventually winning six. Now we are set to return to the fray in the second installment, and it looks as if Paul is ready to take on the heavy mantle of Muad’Dib, the prophet of the Fremen, as footage showed him astride the fearsome sandworms of the desert.

Image via Warner Bros.

As reported by Variety, Chalamet said at the event, “In the first movie Paul Atredis is a student…we really see Paul Atreides become a leader here.” Paul was last seen having met with Stilgar’s tribe, the people living out in the desert, within that company in Chani (Zendaya) a girl whom Paul has been seeing in his visions and has an important role to play in his ascension to power.

Many were disappointed not to have seen more of the actress in the first film, given how heavily she featured in the trailer, but she assures us we will see more of her moving forward.

“She’s not just in dreams this time. I only got such a small time to get to know who she was and now I really feel like she’s a part of myself. These are still just two young people trying to grow up and fall in love and live.”

The first film was already a star-studded event, with the likes of Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellen Skarsgård, Jason Mamoa, and Javier Bardem taking on key roles. Now, we will also see new additions in the form of Austin Butler playing Paul’s rival, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and Florence Pugh playing Princess Irulan, whom Villeneuve described as “a key player in the political chess game,” one who “brings a sense of mystery.”

This huge epic was shot only on IMAX cameras and the director talked about how he built brand new sets to “avoid repetition.” “We went to all new locations…everything is new in the film,” he confirmed.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in theatres on Nov. 3, 2023, and it looks like you may want to treat yourself to an IMAX viewing for this one if you want to see it in all its glory.