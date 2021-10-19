First Eternals Reactions Are A Surprisingly Mixed Bag

The dust has barely settled on the red carpet premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, and the first reactions to the intergalactic adventure have already made their way online. Surprisingly, not everyone appears to have been won over by the franchise’s 26th installment.

That butt-numbing running time was cause for concern among many, and from the sounds of things Eternals tends to drag on occasion. The cast are uniformly praised, though, with Angelina Jolie almost inevitably named as one of the ensemble’s standout performers, but there might be a tinge of disappointment among MCU fans that the movie largely isn’t being praised as top-tier content.

As you can see from the responses to have dropped in the aftermath of the premiere, the good definitely outweighs the bad when it comes to Eternals, but people still have their criticisms about the latest blockbuster comic book adaptation from cinema’s most successful series.

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is a total blast. A lot of material to cover but it is handled well. Can't wait for people to see it. Of all the end credit scenes I've watched during a premiere, I've never heard the audience lose their minds as much as they did for this one. #eternalspremiere pic.twitter.com/LXxZXY8P1f — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) October 19, 2021

Haven't felt this giddy after a movie since The Avengers. Goosebumps. Incredible action, both planetary & interstellar and looks GORGEOUS. Most importantly, it feels like a live action anime! Can't wait to talk about Makkari & Kingo! 😥Those end credits 🤯! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/htspR64EZM — Jonas @ FilmNightCrew (@HowieBlingAEW) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

Fresh off her Oscar win, Chloé Zhao doesn’t miss a step with Marvel’s #Eternals.



Eternals is one of the most visually stunning comic films we’ve seen. Zhao has a great eye for detail and we see that with her set pieces and character designs which pay homage to the comics (1/4) pic.twitter.com/v1kTln0udL — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 19, 2021

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is epic in every sense of the word. It's a story that is more massive but simultaneously more down-to-earth than the MCU has ever been. The passion everyone involved had for this movie is present in every scene and it needs to be seen on the biggest screen you can find pic.twitter.com/CyyqPt9dfn — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is DENSE & I felt the weight of the exposition often. Movie’s at its best when the focus is on the Eternals recreating their family – the humor of it & the passion when they fight for each other and the things they love. Also, Angelina Jolie in the MCU is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/rMJz0U2It2 — Perrinormal Activity (@PNemiroff) October 19, 2021

I saw a movie tonight. #Eternals is cool as hell. Drags a bit in act 2 but I went in knowing nothing about this movie and walked out a fan. pic.twitter.com/HQGcEQ3h12 — Chris E. Haynorror Movies Rule (@ChrisHayner) October 19, 2021

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots – a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

Eternals is Marvel’s version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film that builds upon a cast of unknown characters and does so with great success. Chloé Zhao direction is superb. Easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time. Insane post credits scenes too. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/TbZlqPJxGQ — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2021

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are 👏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021

#Eternals flirts with being "just a superhero movie" but (barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intrugue. At its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes. pic.twitter.com/Im83hV6sm0 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 19, 2021

Okay wow… I'm going to make another tweet but #Eternals is A LOT.



Without exaggeration it is the most plot heavy mcu film and it definitely *feels* like the longest. What I will say now is:



– Legit LGBTQ rep

– Legit sexual tension

– Does not feel like it's on autopilot https://t.co/FY8b2gIb9m — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) October 19, 2021

ETERNALS: in style & tone this is easily the least Marvel-like movie in the MCU (it doesn't look like plastic. also, sex happens) & the scale is cosmic in a way that makes the avengers arc feel like a blip. so why is it still just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 19, 2021

I wanted to like #Eternals much more than I did. There’s a lot to like, but the massive story felt at odds with the intimate character development, leaving me without anything to truly invest in.



There’s some good stuff, but not enough. pic.twitter.com/dolxEaRflp — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) October 19, 2021

Eternals comes to theaters two weeks from Friday, where it’s expected to have a real shot at dislodging Venom: Let There Be Carnage to claim the pandemic era’s highest-grossing opening weekend. More reactions will no doubt be trickling onto social media throughout the rest of the day, so keep your eyes peeled to see what side of the fence they fall on.