First Image Revealed From Anthony Mackie’s Action-Packed Historical Epic Desert Warrior

Anthony Mackie may have been cemented as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America earlier this year in the final episode of Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but his solo movie could be a long way away if he keeps racking up projects at his current pace.

Having already appeared in the aforementioned superhero show, Netflix duo Outside the Wire and The Woman in the Window this year, on top of Amazon anthology series Solos, the actor also has We Have a Ghost, Signal Hill and a live-action Twisted Metal in various stages of production or development, and he’s just started shooting another project.

Cameras are now rolling on 7th Century epic Desert Warrior, which is being directed by Rise of the Planet of the Apes‘ Rupert Wyatt, with Mackie starring alongside Aiysha Hart, Sharlto Copley, Ben Kingsley and more on location in Saudi Arabia. Deadline has also revealed the first official image, which you can see below.

Kingsley’s ruthless emperor finds himself turned down by Hart’s princess, setting the stage for a battle that will change the course of history. Mackie factors in as a mysterious bandit who aids the royal in her escape, but he’s got secrets of his own that will directly impact the war between rival factions. The historical epic is always worth a watch if done right, and Desert Warrior is a cool as hell title, so we’ll be keeping an interested eye on this one as it moves forward.