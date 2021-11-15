First Image Revealed From Joey King’s Disney Princess Movie

At just 22 years old, Joey King has already built up a list of credits and accolades that would make her the envy of peers more than twice her age, but the young star shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

On top of appearances in box office smash hits and mega budget blockbusters including The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, White House Down and Independence Day: Resurgence, she headlined Netflix’s most popular original franchise ever after all three entries in The Kissing Booth series drew in bumper viewing figures.

Despite recently signing an exclusive development deal with the platform, King has been keeping herself busy with a number of outside projects, including Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s star-studded actioner Bullet Train and upcoming Disney Plus exclusive The Princess.

Subsidiary 20th Century Studios has revealed the first look at the unconventional ass-kicking fantasy, which you can see below.

Directed by martial arts filmmaker Le-Van Kiet with John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad among the producorial team, The Princess finds King as a royal that’s much more interested and capable in wielding a sword than wearing a crown, and the first official look at the movie makes it abundantly clear that this isn’t going to be your standard Disney-backed fairytale by any means.