What’s better than a Jonah Hill film or an Eddie Murphy film? The two of them working side-by-side, and that’s exactly what we’ll see in Netflix’s new film, You People.

According to Netflix, a new couple “find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences.”

The film is the directorial debut of actor Kenya Barris, who co-stars in the movie alongside Hill, Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Lucky for us, Netflix has just released new photos of the movie, giving us a sneak peek of what’s in store.

While we don’t know much about the movie, we do get to see two awkward family dinners in the Netflix 2022 Movie Preview.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a similar storyline. In 1967 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner hit the big screen. When the movie was released in 1967, interracial marriage was still illegal in 17 states. We’ve come a long way since then, but we still have a long ways to go.

This new film is not to be confused with another film with the same name released in 2018. You People (2018) follows an adopted African American young man who has an identity crisis while living with his white family in suburban America.

You People does not have a release date, but you can expect to see it on Netflix in 2022.

