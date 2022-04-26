First Images From ‘The Gray Man’ Reveal Netflix’s Biggest Blockbuster Yet

The first images from 'The Gray Man' reveal Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and more in the Russo brothers' Netflix blockbuster.

Red Notice became the biggest Netflix original movie ever for some pretty simple reasons, mostly because it was a $200 million action blockbuster that boasted glamorous locations, plenty of spectacle, and an abundance of star power. The formula worked a treat, but this year’s The Gray Man is set to take things to an entirely new level.

Not only is the espionage adventure pegged to be even costlier to produce than Red Notice, but it hails from four-time Marvel Cinematic Universe directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and has already been billed as the start of a potential multi-film franchise.

Throw in a cast led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling that also features Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodward among others, and you can understand why subscribers dubbed the tale of double-crossing spies as their most anticipated of 2022.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first quartet of official images from The Gray Man, and you can check them out in all of their stylish glory below.

The plot finds Gosling’s Court Gentry discovering government secrets that should have stayed buried, forcing him on the run to avoid being captured and killed by the agency he dedicated his life to. Evans breaks bad as his former colleague Lloyd Hansen, who puts a bounty on his head that makes him a target for assassins all over the world.

Where first images go, trailers aren’t usually too far behind, so we could be seeing much more from The Gray Man in the weeks to come. The big budget spectacular comes to theaters on July 15, before arriving on streaming seven days later on July 22.