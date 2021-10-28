First Images Revealed From Roland Emmerich’s Disaster Epic Moonfall

Roland Emmerich has used the clout amassed from seeing his movies earn billions of box office dollars to lend his hand to some smaller and more personal projects, but at the end of the day, people just want to see him blow sh*t up.

When you see the filmmaker’s name attached to a project, you expect massive set pieces, oodles of visual effects, talented actors spouting nonsensical dialogue with a straight face and plots that don’t make an ounce of sense, which Moonfall is set to deliver and then some.

As the title makes almost hilariously clear, the story sees the Moon fall out of orbit to send it on a collision course with Earth, but only Halle Berry’s ex-astronaut, her former colleague and flame played by Patrick Wilson and John Bradley’s conspiracy nut can save the day. The first official images from the film have now been revealed, and you can check them out below.

Moonfall Gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If we get the Emmerich of Stargate, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012, not the one from Godzilla, 10,000 BC and Midway, then Moonfall promises to be popcorn entertainment of the highest order, and there isn’t too long left to wait with the big-budget visual feast coming to theaters on February 4, 2022.