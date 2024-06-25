David Corenswet Superman first-look image
Photo via DC Studios/James Gunn
Category:
Movies
News

First leaked ‘Superman’ set photos confirm the dumbest trope in superhero history will live on in the DCU

Honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way.
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 06:58 am

James Gunn and his Superman crew are currently filming the grand opening chapter of the DCU, with the first set photos leaking to the public. These reveal a plethora of iconic characters reborn, including Lois Lane and Perry White.

As played by Rachel Brosnahan and Wendell Pierce, respectively, Lois and Perry’s roles in the film promise a major role for the staff of the Daily Planet, after the old-school DCEU largely sidelined the newspaper’s role in Clark Kent’s life. And with that, we can no doubt expect a return of the oldest, and dumbest, trope in all superhero fiction: the fact that Clark’s co-workers, despite being renowned journalists, can’t tell that he’s Superman. I guess the darkest place in under the candlestick, huh?

In the set photos, both Lois and White are leaving some kind of spaceship. The photos are too vague to tell anything story-related from them, though, a few fans have already made their theories. They believe it could be Mister Terrific’s ship, another superhero, played by Edi Gathegi, who’s confirmed to appear in Superman.

There’s nothing out of ordinary about Lois and White, who look… exactly as you would imagine Metropolis journalists to look like (unless you work from home, I guess). Other photos showcase Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and David Corenswet’s Superman interacting with each other, which, given their romantic relationship, is also all but surprising. Kal-El’s costume looks spot on, though, and Lois is finally wearing her iconic purple-colored blouse, which is her favorite color in the comics. Hell yeah, comic book accuracy!

While both Perry and Lane don’t know Kent’s true identity at first, we expect them both to learn about it throughout the movie. However, you might think bringing a former The Wire detective Wendell Price would bring some investigative flavor to his character. Maybe he’s done with it, or just leaving detective work to another masked vigilante set to appear in the rebooted DC Universe.

Superman is set to fly into the cinemas on July 11, 2025.

