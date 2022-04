First preview of Blumhouse's newest horror film "M3GAN" was shown in this year's CinemaCon, giving you another doll to be scared of.

Blumhouse, the same studio behind the Paranormal Activity series, gave previews to their upcoming film M3gan.

This horror film gives off some major Chucky or Annabelle vibes as it’s also about a cursed doll. Posters for the film have been released to the public, but the trailer was only shown during this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Friendship has evolved. From Producer James Wan and @Blumhouse, M3GAN is coming to #AMCTheatres in January 2023. pic.twitter.com/teQvHLqWBQ — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 28, 2022

M3GAN comes out in theaters on January 2023.

