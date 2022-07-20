Here’s your first look at Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in dark comedy ‘Do Revenge’

Netflix is mixing high school drama with a Hitchcock spin in the upcoming revenge comedy, Do Revenge, starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. Think Mean Girls meets Psycho — yes, it’s sure to be that good.

In a set of first-look images, fans see Mendes and Hawke as Drea and Eleanor, respectively — two unlikely pals who partner up to take down the people who make their lives a living hell. High school can be such a drag. Netflix shared just enough to give us the sneak peek that has us wanting more; there are cliques, glitter curtains, and crying in a bathtub — what more could you ask for?

When we say Drea and Eleanor are unlikely pals — we mean it. Drea was the popular girl — until she wasn’t, and Eleanor, well, being the it girl, has never been her M.O. The two might appear to have little in common at first, but as the images show — they’ll soon find that they’ve got plenty to bond over.

The official synopsis for Do Revenge is as follows:

“After a clandestine meet-cute, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.”

In addition to Mendes and Hawke, Do Revenge also stars Paris Berelc, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Alisha Boe, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, and Talia Ryder.

You can see Do Revenge on Netflix on Sept. 16.