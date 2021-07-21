First Look At Superman, Batman And Wonder Woman In Injustice Movie

Superman goes off the deep end in the new DC Warner Bros. Home Entertainment animated movie Injustice.

A cast list and storyline synopsis were revealed today for the upcoming DC movie Injustice by the Hollywood Reporter. The animated film will star voice actors Justin Hartley as Superman and Anson Mount as Batman. Voicing Louis Lane is Laura Bailey.

Here's the voice cast so far for the DC Injustice movie

Damian: Rama Kushna

Jimmy Olson: Zach Callison

Green Lantern: Brian T. Delaney

Cyborg: Brandon Michael Hall

Mr. Terrific: Edwin Hodge

Plastic Man: Oliver Hudson

Harley Quinn: Gillian Jacobs

Mirror Master: Yuri Lowenthal

Nightwing: Derek Phillips

Joker: Kevin Pollak

Jonathan Kent: Kevin Pollak

Catwoman: Anika Noni Rose

Green Arrow: Reid Scott

Ra’s al Ghul: Faran Tahir

Captain Atom: Fred Tatasciore

Wonder Woman: Janet Varney

Mirror Master Soldier: Andrew Morgado

Based on the DC comic book series Injustice: God’s Among Us Year One by Tom Taylor and the video game Injustice: God’s Among Us, the new DC animated movie will highlight an alternative Earth where Superman is the bad guy. Tricked by the Joker into killing his love Lois Lane, Superman loses his sanity while Batman puts together a team to stop the Kryptonian.

The game Injustice: God’s Among Us was first launched in 2013 via mobile and console. Based on the popularity of the fighting game, DC studios launched several comic series fleshing out the story. The upcoming DC Injustice animated movie is the next step, with Rick Moralis producing the film.