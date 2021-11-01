First Look At Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Revealed

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans determined to ruin surprises for others appear to have become emboldened by the causal way the top-secret post-credits scene from Eternals was revealed online without a hint of a warning, which is bad news for folks hoping to avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.

Social media is a dangerous place if you want to go into the movie completely cold, with purported leaks and major plot details being hurled around the internet with reckless abandon, meaning that Marvel Studios’ secret police will need to be racking up some serious overtime in the coming weeks.

The latest slice of visual scuttlebutt claims to have revealed official promo art detailing the costume to be worn by the returning Tobey Maguire in No Way Home, which you can check out below.

I'm proud to exclusively present the first full look at Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, this is official art. This is real. You're not dreaming.



Thank you all for the support. 💜 pic.twitter.com/O1wI12Twiu — Ember (@EmberOnMain) October 30, 2021

Of course, there’s no verification or confirmation that the image is legit, but it very much looks like a Spider-Man costume that would be worn by Sam Raimi’s Peter Parker. This is just the tip of the information iceberg, though, so you’d expect that long-awaited No Way Home trailer will be coming sooner rather than later to try and stem the tide of the biggest moments being given away by those outside of Sony and Marvel’s official purview.