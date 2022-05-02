First ‘Men’ reactions promise one of the year’s most polarizing movies

As worthwhile a watch as it is a difficult one, it seems.

The first screenings for Alex Garland’s folk horror film Men have concluded, and the reviews so far, while almost wholly positive, also warn us that it’s not going to be for the faint of heart, and of the polarizing effect it’s going to have on audiences.

The film stars Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things) as a young woman named Harper, who retreats to the countryside in England to try and recuperate after her husband (Paapa Essiedu) dies by suicide. Rory Kinnear (James Bond series of films) plays the innkeeper that owns Harper’s holiday house, but he also portrays a variety of other unnamed characters in the film, including the recurring presence that seems to be stalking Harper around the countryside.

i'll say this for Alex Garland's half-formed but fully intriguing MEN, which cleaves much closer to the abstruseness of Annihilation than its discourse-baiting title might suggest: it's rare to see a movie that evokes Richard Curtis and Lars von Trier in almost equal measure. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 2, 2022

It's been almost 48 hours since I saw Alex Garland's MEN, and I'm honestly still chewing it over. Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear are fantastic, it looks great, and Garland's playing with some fascinating elements. Deeply unsettling, beautifully imagined, challenging. — Matthew Jackson (@awalrusdarkly) May 2, 2022

MEN: Alex Garland's most nakedly horror movie, and also his weirdest. A surreal folk horror film that starts off as an unsettling home invasion thriller and gets stranger (and gorier) from there. I loved it?? Audiences will hate it! — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 2, 2022

Men is said to be a particularly visceral film, with one user describing its body horror moments as ones that “sear the mind.” It doesn’t appear to completely rely on such grotesque imagery, however, as another user expressed excitement for the conversations that the film will allegedly spark.

Alex Garland's MEN is guaranteed to be polarizing. Provocative in its execution, Garland is again unafraid to take risks, with memorable body horror moments in @men_movie that sear the mind. Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear make it difficult to look away onscreen. #MenMovie pic.twitter.com/XaXbUSHX8f — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) May 2, 2022

#Men is probably Alex Garland’s most ambiguous piece yet that relies on visuals & the feeling of being afraid (with great body horror!). Rory Kinnear & Jessie Buckley are stunning as are DP’s Rob Hardy’s images. Cannot wait for the conversations that will come from it. — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) May 2, 2022

“In my mind, a film like Men is connected to a film like Annihilation,” Garland said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “They’re very much about how you’re feeling about something.”

“A huge amount of it is about how the viewer responds to it. The film is about giving 50 percent of something, which could be touchstones, and the viewer is providing another 50 percent. If that is your response to it, I’m fascinated by that.”

The film will be Garland’s third feature film, having originally written and directed the 2014 sci-fi drama Ex Machina, as well as 2018’s sci-fi horror Annihilation, both of which received critical acclaim. It seems as though he’s set to replicate that consensus with Men.

Men will release in the United States on May 20 later this year.