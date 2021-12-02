First ‘Nightmare Alley’ reactions praise Guillermo del Toro’s noir

It’s a bold move for studio Searchlight Pictures to release Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley on December 17, and while counter-programming can often yield decent business, it’s the riskiest gambit of the year going directly head-to-head with Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office.

Of course, the two projects are aimed at entirely different demographics, with del Toro’s first feature since he won two Academy Awards for directing and producing The Shape of Water set to take audiences on a tour through the seedy underbelly of the American Dream, where nothing is as it seems.

Ahead of Nightmare Alley‘s impending release, the first wave of reactions have now arrived online, and it certainly sounds as though we’ve got another acclaimed and atmospheric genre piece on our hands.

#NightmareAlley is simply stunning. It's as gorgeous as you would expect from Del Toro but also unlike anything he's tackled before – a classic noir til the end.



Plenty of mysticism & magic to be found despite it being a nice change of pace for GDT. Can't wait to rewatch 👀 pic.twitter.com/9kfA0i13OT — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) December 2, 2021

NIGHTMARE ALLEY, despite the lack of the supernatural, is @RealGDT’s ultimate monster movie. It’s gorgeous and super f-ed up. Gets better and better as it goes. Cate Blanchett rules as always. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 2, 2021

With #NightmareAlley, GDT creates a very different type of monster movie that, while beautifully shot and exquisitely scored, just did not excite me. Cooper’s okay and there are cameos galore, but Blanchett steals the show (as always). At the very least it’ll nab an Oscar for PD. pic.twitter.com/rP10kR6RQy — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) December 2, 2021

NIGHTMARE ALLEY is a slow-burn, atmospheric noir with impeccably awe-inspiring craftsmanship from Guillermo del Toro. The first half’s pacing drags but once Cate Blanchett enters the second half the heat cranks up considerably. Bradley Cooper’s final moments are utterly haunting. pic.twitter.com/DHanroa6uI — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 2, 2021

Nightmare Alley is all round brilliance. guillermo del toro has made an unbelievably beautiful and incredible film. The production design is breathtaking. The performances are a spectacle with Bradley Cooper delivering one of the best of the year. — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) December 2, 2021

Guillermo del Toro’s #NightmareAlley is haunting & seductive in the way it draws you into its story about a man lost in his own long con. Steadily unsettling & wildly gripping by the end – the scenes between Bradley Cooper & Cate Blanchett are fantastic. Deliciously old fashioned pic.twitter.com/pcyYSGZX3U — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 2, 2021

Guillermo del Toro continues to wow as a filmmaker. Nightmare Alley is brilliantly constructed & a much different kind of film than what we are used to seeing from del Toro. He takes a iconic classic and makes it anew. Terrific performances across the board too. #NightmareAlley pic.twitter.com/W8nmDcDnuu — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 2, 2021

Guillermo del Toro’s #NightmareAlley takes a while to show its cards and when it finally does, there isn’t a lot of magic to be remembered. Beautiful visuals and solid performances from Cooper, Blanchett, and Jenkins.@TheMoviePodcast review coming soon. pic.twitter.com/qTh2WN1Xq3 — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) December 2, 2021

#NightmareAlley is absolutely awe-inspiring. Guillermo del Toro’s creates a wonderfully chilling noir/crime thriller with an unbelievable technical eye and a stellar cast, led by a remarkable Bradley Cooper. It’s cinematography, production design, score, everything is phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/uwdLnajQqH — Adriano Danger Caporusso (@AdangerC) December 2, 2021

Nightmare Alley follows Bradley Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle and Cate Blanchett’s Lilith Ritter, a carny and psychologist who get drawn into a dark and twisted conspiracy that yields untold chaos and deadly, dangerous results. Based on the overwhelmingly positive early responses, we could be looking at a potential awards season contender as del Toro puts a fresh spin on the tropes and trappings that have largely come to define his career by delivering an altogether different type of fantasy.