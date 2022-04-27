First official ‘Black Adam’ trailer unleashed at CinemaCon

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his excitement as previews of his upcoming DCEU fil, 'Black Adam' was shown during CinemaCon.

An early preview of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s first live-action superhero debut in the DCEU film Black Adam was shown at CinemaCon 2022.

Johnson went on stage during the film’s presentation, giving a shoutout to the big circuit bosses in the room before sharing his excitement about the film. Johnson told the audience that it has been a dream of his to star as a superhero and how he and the team had to wait as they watched other superhero films just so they can make Black Adam stand out.

“It really served us well to wait and hold and watch these other stories and these other superheroes unfold and have that really inform us moving forward how we were going to create Black Adam and the story that we were going to tell. So this truly is a dream of mine. It has been a dream of mine… It’s one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed, it stokes that flame in that passion. It makes me a burner. And I know there’s a lot of burners in this room here.”

The trailer of the film, released during the event, gave off cool science-fiction vibes mixed with what appears to be an epic superhero story. It shows Black Adam in a water tube and the character is later seen telling Dr Fate that his powers didn’t do any good and just wreaked havoc. The film also showcases the debut of DC hero Hawkman and ends with the two heroes confronting each other.

Hawkman: “There are heroes and villains. Heroes don’t kill people.”

Black Adam: “Well I do”

The Black Adam trailer will be released soon to the public.

Before the Black Adam preview, footage of Johnson’s other superhero project DC League of Super-Pets was shown during the event as well. The film is set to release on July 29 while Black Adam is scheduled to debut in theaters on Oct. 21.

Black Adam is a DCEU film starring Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam is set to release in theaters on Oct 21, 2022.