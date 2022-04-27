Trailer for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Black Adam' Shown at CinemaCon

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his excitement as previews of his upcoming DCEU debut in 'Black Adam' was shown in CinemaCon.

An early preview of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s first live-action superhero debut in the DCEU film Black Adam was shown at CinemaCon 2022.

Johnson went on stage during the film’s presentation, giving a shoutout to the big circuit bosses in the room before sharing his excitement about the film.

“I feel like we’re finding our rhythm and our groove back,”

A trailer was shown in the event and will be released soon to the public.

Before the Black Adam preview, footage of Johnson’s other superhero project DC League of Super Pets was shown during the event, set to release on July 29. Black Adam is set to release in theaters on Oct. 21.

This story is still developing.