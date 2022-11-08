First official image from ‘The Iron Claw’ confirms Zac Efron’s Lord Farquaad hair looks much better in motion

Last week we got a glimpse of Zac Efron on the set of A24’s upcoming wrestling biopic The Iron Claw sporting one of the most ridiculous haircuts in the history of cinema. Comparisons were quickly drawn to Shrek‘s diminutive villain Lord Farquaad and, truth be told, it was difficult to deny that there’s a genuine resemblance.

Now A24 appears to be trying to squash that by showing us what Efron’s bowl-cut hairdo actually looks like in the squared circle. Check it out:

Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/GliSBCePO5 — A24 (@A24) November 7, 2022

Okay fine, we admit Efron looks a lot better flying through the air while delivering a brutal dropkick, but he can’t be doing that for the entire movie.

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Nest‘s Sean Durkin and will chronicle the turbulent lives of the Von Erich family. The Von Erichs are one of the most prominent families in 20th-century wrestling, though their achievements in the ring were overshadowed by so much misery that many began referring to the “Von Erich Curse”.

Efron is joined by Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Maura Tierney as various members of the Von Erich family, together with Lily James in an unknown role. The shoot is currently underway in Baton Rouge, with the film itself expected to land in late 2023.

Here’s hoping for a trailer soon so we can see Efron’s truly epic locks in motion. But who knows, perhaps the famous Von Erich curse also applies to hairdos?