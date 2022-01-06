First plot details revealed for Nicolas Cage’s Dracula movie ‘Renfield’

As one of the two most heavily-adapted characters in history alongside Sherlock Holmes, creative minds are fast running out of ways to put fresh spins on Dracula.

However, upcoming horror-comedy Renfield looks to have overcome that obstacle handily by both making the most iconic vampire of all-time a supporting character in a story that focuses on his long-suffering familiar and hiring Nicolas Cage to play the role in what’s sure to be an absolute masterstroke of casting genius.

Cage has listed previous interpretations of Dracula, the bonkers third act of James Wan’s Malignant, classic Japanese horror Ringu, and An American Werewolf in London as some of his inspirations, which sounds positively insane. That being said, we haven’t had any inkling of how the actual narrative of Renfield comes together, until now.

Adrian Martinez became the latest name to join Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz among the ensemble, and his involvement has come burnished with the first plot details. As per Deadline, he’ll play a traffic cop and partner of Awkwafina’s Rebecca Quincy, a perennially furious public servant who Hoult’s title character ends up falling for.

Renfield has grown weary of being little more than a henchman for so long, but you’d imagine Vlad the Impaler will have something to say about his cohort seeking pastures new. It’s all a little nuts, which means there’s a distinct possibility it’s going to be awesome.