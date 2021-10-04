First Poster Revealed For Mel Gibson’s New Action Thriller

Thanks to his well-publicized personal troubles, Mel Gibson will likely never reclaim his spot at the top of the Hollywood A-list that he held onto for three decades. But he’s finding a new lease on life by putting his signature grizzled charisma to effective use in a string of mid-budget action thrillers.

Blood Father saw the Lethal Weapon star give his best performance in years, while he also delivered a strong turn opposite Vince Vaughn in the brutal Dragged Across Concrete. Gibson played an altogether different type of Santa Claus in Fatman, and he faced off with Frank Grillo as the cigar-chewing villain of instant cult-favorite Boss Level.

Gibson has Last Looks, Panama, and Agent Game in the works, which are all set to hit very similar genre beats. Next out of the gate is Dangerous, which is coming to theaters and VOD on Nov. 5. The first poster has now been revealed by Lionsgate, and you can check it out below.

Scott Eastwood plays the main character in the film from Saw V director David Hackl, an ex-con and reformed sociopath named Dylan Forrester. Attempting to live a quiet life with the help of Gibson’s psychiatrist, his brother’s mysterious death sends Dylan on a rampage to uncover the truth.

Look, we’re not expecting great things from Dangerous, but a B-tier actioner with Mel Gibson alongside Eastwood Jr., Tyrese, Kevin Durand, and Famke Janssen is going to find an audience that’ll enjoy it, make no mistake.