The storied Predator franchise has been gearing up for its fifth film installment for some time now, and with less than 48 hours remaining until Dan Trachtenberg’s brainchild pounces onto Hulu and Disney Plus, the reviews have begun creeping in and, especially for a franchise that has had trouble finding its footing since its inception in 1987, the overwhelmingly positive reviews for Prey are cause for celebration.

Taking place nearly 300 years before the events of Predator, Prey follows the plight of Comanche warrior Naru, who finds herself stalking and being stalked by a head-hunting alien sporting some deadly technologically-advanced equipment, setting up the showdown that started a long history of conflict between the Predators and mankind.

IGN‘s Tom Jorgensen gave particular praise to Amber Midthunder, whose captivating performance as Naru seemingly would have been able to carry the film all on its own if it had to.

“It’s full of the Predator franchise’s trademark violence and tension, but it’s the ferocious, star-making turn from Amber Midthunder that stands as its greatest strength. The movie’s sole focus on her lead character, Naru, means that the supporting roster comes off a little wooden, but when Prey’s tracking the young warrior’s duel with the Predator — full of powerful imagery and creative kills — it rarely falters.” Tom Jorgensen via IGN

Matt Donato of Paste Magazine was equally impressed by the film, noting how the fresh new direction for the film’s setting and resulting premise did the Predator franchise some much-needed justice.

“There’s nothing scarier than the laws of natural hierarchies on display in their most elemental forms, and that’s what Prey recognizes with menacing regard. There’s nothing wrong with going bigger, but there’s always been something missing in previous Predator continuations that get preoccupied elsewhere. Trachtenberg understands what Predator fans crave, and executes without mercy.” Matt Donato via Paste Magazine

And in another positive review for Independent, Clarisse Loughrey applauded director Dan Trachtenberg for managing to create a fantastic Predator movie without leaning into the nostalgia of the franchise, and instead blossoming into its own beast.

“But Prey succeeds by not even trying in the first place. Its thrills aren’t solely reliant on what’s already familiar to audiences. It isn’t powered by nostalgia – an exceedingly rare thing to see in mainstream cinema these days.” Clarisse Loughrey by Independent

It looks to be a triumphant return for the Predator franchise, and we can all take a glimpse for ourselves when Prey releases to Hulu and Disney Plus on August 5.