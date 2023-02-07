First reactions to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ tease a ‘psychedelic rollercoaster’

The first major Marvel entry for 2023 is finally here, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s premiere concluding as critics give out the first reactions to the trilogy ending film.

Quantumania continues on from three major plot threads of previous phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Loki season one’s cliffhanger, Avengers: Endgame’s time jump, and of course Scott Lang’s ongoing family issues. The dysfunctional super family are shot into the Quantum Realm, and early reviews are full of praise universally for Jonathan Majors’ Kang.

Rotten Tomatoes reviewer Erik Davis praise the film and its Star Wars vibes, with dubbing it a “psychedelic rollercoaster” as he shone a light on Majors performance. Several more in attendance likened it to Star Wars, as well as having some serious pulp Journey to the Center of the Earth vibes.

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

#AntMan was good. Not excellent and not terrible. The story worked but the plot had a few holes.



Mix of Journey to Center of Earth/Land of the Lost/Star Wars.



Key is going into it (and MCU films, in general) not expecting it to be Infinity War.#Kang is gonna be tons of fun. pic.twitter.com/MvZXN8TQCM — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) February 7, 2023

The praise for Majors as the villainous Kang feel hardly surprising after how much he was featured in marketing material, especially with his star only rising in all aspects. Majors looks to be making sure there’s no hangover from the excellence of Josh Brolin’s Thanos in the previous Infinity Saga.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania shows us that KANG is here to DOMINATE. Jonathan Majors is a threat that will hopefully shake the core of the MCU. It works best when the team is together but pacing & story suffer when they’re apart. Wish this stuck with me more. #AntMan #Kang pic.twitter.com/aduVzGfq17 — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a solid, yet overly ambitious start to the next phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors is an absolute FORCE as #Kang and the NEW KING of the Multiverse. The final battle is ASTONISHING, but I really missed the comedic charm throughout. #AntMan pic.twitter.com/NRj3fzjCKa — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 7, 2023

No spoilers, but all mentions of its post-credits scene have involved the phrase “changes everything”, which should help really set the stakes for the Multiverse Saga we’ve only just become accustom to. In terms of kickstarting Phase Five, Quantumania’s first reactions paint is as an excellent starting off point.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is such a fun way to kick off Phase 5. Each #Antman film has been better than the last. This is no exception. Can't wait to see more Kang and the ramifications of this film in the #MCU pic.twitter.com/1HuJHRooNi — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) February 7, 2023

The best Marvel Studios movie so far. Phase 5 of the MCU reaches a whole new potential. Paul Rudd gives one of his best performances. As entertaining, as it is shocking. The rhythm is breathtaking.



Post-credits scenes change everything.#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #AntMan pic.twitter.com/y9dVwn3wHj — Novelo 🇨🇴🍿 (@_NovelaGrafica) February 7, 2023

Definitely make sure you stay for the credits because there are significant things to 👀👀. I really dug how #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained #AntMan story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer. Good stuff pic.twitter.com/iacKNVb9A6 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

Praise has also been directed around the MCU’s first superhero family, with the van Dyne/Pym and Lang households all working together. Scratches a very certain itch some will have with the void of news surrounding Fantastic Four.

It’s a lot of fun to see the whole Ant family in an action adventure together. We don’t get to see a lot of superhero families in the MCU (yet). Paul Rudd is his usual charming self. Really enjoyed Kathryn Newton as Cassie. #Marvel #AntMan #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/mBq757AHoG — POC Culture (@POCculture) February 7, 2023

As for the much-anticipated MODOK debut, opinions will vary quite a bit judging by the first responses to the film. Marvel diehards have won, but at what cost?

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a super weird movie. And possibly the most #StarWars of any #Marvel film. At times the humor was overly silly & took me out. Think opinions will vary widely on MODOK. #AntMan #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/7pG1lywTAC — POC Culture (@POCculture) February 7, 2023

Worth noting with every premiere event is the first reactions tend to be positive straight away, even 2015’s Fantastic Four got decent first impressions from audiences. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will fully release in cinemas from Feb. 17.