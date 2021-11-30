First reactions to Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ arrive online

Remaking one of the all-time great musicals is nothing if not a risky gambit given the original’s monolithic stature in the genre, but Steven Spielberg has more than earned the right to do whatever he wants, and what he wanted to do was update West Side Story.

Update might be the wrong word when the latest version is still set in the 1950s, but the legendary filmmaker will be utilizing plenty of modern techniques to put his own stamp on an undisputed classic. Very few talents would even contemplate the idea of mounting a brand new adaptation of a movie that won eleven Academy Awards from twelve nominations 60 years ago, but this is Spielberg we’re talking about.

He’s got three Oscars of his own from a grand total of seventeen nods, while he also happens to be the most commercially successful director in the history of cinema. Hopes are high, then, and the good news is that the early reactions to West Side Story are making it look as though the bearded one has delivered, as you can see below.

#WestSideStory is INCREDIBLE. Spielberg delivers an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE. Every department fires on all cylinders, & Rachel Zegler steals the show with THE star-making debut performance of the year. LOVED IT! pic.twitter.com/Qrzx5LiPBK — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) November 30, 2021

I have seen the new #WestSideStory and I am happy to confirm that @rachelzegler is a freaking movie star. More on the movie later, but I can tell you now that it corrects a lot of what the original got wrong, especially in the way it portrays Puerto ricans. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/TfFBj6LAZp — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) November 30, 2021

There’s no day quite like new Spielberg day. #WestSideStory is magical. The choreography is off the charts, it’s filmed beautifully, and there are some wonderful performances happening throughout (including Rita Moreno). But Rachel Zegler, she blew me away as Maria. pic.twitter.com/XBL9VOPK7P — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) November 30, 2021

WEST SIDE STORY has rocked my world.



Everyone is at the top of their game. Spielberg is a master. Under his direction, Kamiński is a camera wizard, aiming a show-stopping light on the shining star that is @rachelzegler.



So many things to rave over here. Too many to mention. pic.twitter.com/7oYeHM2dJa — ᶜᴴᴿᴵˢ ˢᵀ ᴸᴬᵂᴿᴱᴺᶜᴱ (@ey2studios) November 30, 2021

WEST SIDE STORY is *phenomenal.* Steven Spielberg has been talking about making a musical for almost his entire career, and this was worth the wait. This is top-tier Spielberg. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 30, 2021

WEST SIDE STORY, Spielberg’s best movie in decades, confirms we’re in a Silver Age of Movie Musicals — Juan A. Ramírez (@itsNumberJuan) November 30, 2021

Hot damn. So, yes, as it turns out, Steven Spielberg knows how to make a WEST SIDE STORY movie — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 30, 2021

I was hoping that WEST SIDE STORY (2021) would sate my decades-long desire for Spielberg to do a musical. Alas, it is so beautifully shot and staged, such an absolute schooling of the usual musical directors, that I fear I now want him to make two or three more. — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) November 30, 2021

Of course, the first responses to any film are typically of an overwhelmingly enthusiastic nature, but you’d have to be an idiot to doubt Spielberg at this stage of his career. Nobody is as comfortable at flitting seamlessly between prestige pictures and broad crowd-pleasers, with West Side Story shaping up to be an ideal combination of both.