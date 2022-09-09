First reviews for Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird Al biopic praise a winning exercise in absurdity

If ever a biographical film were to dip into the realm of satire, there’s perhaps no better subject for such an experiment than “Weird Al” Yankovic, the prince of parody himself and the subject of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. And now, with critics having had a hearty serving of the upcoming film at the Toronto International Film Festival just yesterday, the reviews have finally started rolling in, and we’re happy to announce that the most unconventional biopic in recent history more than checks out.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story follows the life of the titular musician, from his humble beginnings as an accordion enthusiast to getting backed by Madonna. The film differs from typical biographical films, in that it employs a hefty amount of parody throughout the story by stretching the truth on some aspects of his life, and even going as far as to create entirely fictional life events, all for the sake of satirical humor.

The angle was a gamble, perhaps, but with Weird Al as the star of the show, it was the safest version of that gamble, and more importantly, it was one that paid off; critics absolutely ate up the ethos and execution of the film.

Ross Bonaime of Collider had all the best to say about the film, praising a cast that pulled their weight across the board for such a unique endeavor.

“It is an absolutely charming and often hilarious look at the world’s greatest parody musician, packed with an excellent cast that wants to pay tribute to this weird man.” Ross Bonaime via Collider

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman echoed this sentiment, noting how the essence of Weird Al combined with the angle of the film made for a delightful compound.

“Weird, in outfitting Weird Al’s mock artistry with a mock biopic, takes rib-nudging to the third power. Which turns out to be a pleasingly ticklish sensation.” Owen Gleiberman via Variety

And Valerie Complex of Deadline was equally praiseful of the movie, noting that while the dramatization may not reflect the entire truth, it evokes an equally poignant message all its own.

“Even if the film purports Weird Al’s career as one giant joke, one thing about him is that he bulldozed through the music world with reckless abandon, and he did what he wanted to do on his terms. There is no denying that his parody songs impacted the culture.” Valerie Complex via Deadline

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will release on The Roku Channel on November 4.