First ‘Spiderhead’ images reveal Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix sci-fi thriller

Chris Hemsworth will be seeking to reclaim his crown as the star of Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever when Extraction 2 eventually hits the platform, but the actor has another major original feature on the way to the streamer before that, with Spiderhead set to debut before 2022 is out.

Directed by Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, the high concept sci-fi thriller sees the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran as Steve Abnesti, a pioneering scientist who goes about perfecting his questionable research by performing experiments on convicts at a remote facility, where the results yield mood and ability changes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kosinski explained Hemsworth’s character and where we find him when Spiderhead begins, while the outlet has also debuted the first official images from the film that you can see below.

“He is the genius visionary behind the whole Spiderhead program. He has noble intentions, but there are some darker things lurking underneath the surface with him.”

The project is based on a short story by George Saunders, and was written for the screen by Deadpool and Zombieland scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Regular Kosinski collaborator Miles Teller is also on board as one of the subjects, described as “a guy that’s grappling with a mistake he made in his past” by the actor. Spiderhead featured in Netflix’s promo hyping this year’s massive slate of exciting exclusives, but now that the first production stills have been made available, it surely won’t be too long before a trailer arrives.