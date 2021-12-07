First ‘The King’s Man’ reactions promise a chaotic, messy prequel

It’s been a long time coming, but over two years behind schedule The King’s Man will finally come to theaters on December 22, where it faces a tough task putting any sort of noticeable dent in the box office.

Not only does the third installment in the franchise and first prequel follow hot on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it lands on the exact same day as The Matrix Resurrections, another R-rated action blockbuster that’s aiming for an identical demographic.

As a result, Matthew Vaughn’s latest is tracking for a disappointing opening weekend that could struggle to reach $15 million, and matters may not be helped by the early reactions. As you can see below, it appears as though The King’s Man has its moments, but the jarring tonal shifts and overall chaotic nature of the movie have it pegged already as the weakest installment in the series yet.

THE KING'S MAN feels like two very different films, 1917 in a KINGSMAN shell. The script seems like pages of two separate scripts shuffled together. When there is action it's well done, but the implications of the villain are messy (to put it mildly). *Insert shrug emoji* — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) December 6, 2021

As someone who loves the first Kingsman movie and really enjoyed the second one, all I really have to say about The King's Man is… it's bad. There's some neat action and fun performances, but the story and tone are a mess and the "comedy" is downright awful at times. pic.twitter.com/jhI5GZbRYm — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) December 6, 2021

The King’s Man might be one of the bigger surprises this year!



It has the series’ over-bloated and messy pace, but story-wise it’s much more grounded and remarkably poignant. Probably the best in the series.



Rhys Ifans’ Rasputin is perfect. He’s an insane wildcard Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/YoUguQWiO3 — Ryan "Horror" Hollinger (@ryanhollinger) December 6, 2021

I was not a fan of The King's Man. I love the first two films & Vaughn's work overall but this prequel doesn't particularly enrich that mythology. The action is fun when it happens but there isn't a ton and the story is awkwardly disjointed. I forgot about it the moment it ended pic.twitter.com/0Wu9RQLqIs — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 6, 2021

The King's Man is an unexpectedly emotional WWI story, brilliant Ralph Fiennes action movie and historical prequel all rolled into one. A fitting origin yarn to the first film. A big thumbs up from me. #TheKingsMan — 100% Cassam Looch (@cassamlooch) December 6, 2021

THE KING'S MAN is the kind of franchise prequel typically fobbed off to the guy who did the visual effects on the last one, but Matthew Vaughn made it himself?! The search for what Vaughn's actual deal is continues, given that this one features a series pivot to Dad Movie (!?). — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) December 6, 2021

The King's Man blends real-life history to the heightened Kingsman world to mostly successful results. At times, the story meanders, but there's genuine surprises, three Tom Hollander performances and Rhys Ifans being outrageous as Rasputin. What more do you want? #TheKingsMan pic.twitter.com/JafaRODzP5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2021

THE KING'S MAN is … bizarre. Tonally, it's the wildest movie I've seen this year, its both self-serious and utterly, totally silly. It also has a deeply troubling plot that the more I think on it, the more I loathe. But Rasputin has superpowers I guess? — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 6, 2021

I saw King's Man. It's proof that Matthew Vaughn doesn't understand what was so great about the first movie. This prequel can't decide what it wants to be and suffers as a result. That said, I could watch Ralph Fiennes do spy stuff all day. Is it too late to make him James Bond? pic.twitter.com/C8dX29Ekx6 — Jake (@jacobkleinman) December 6, 2021

Vaughn has been adamant that Taron Egerton’s third outing as Eggsy remains on the cards, but the fate of Kingsman: The Blue Blood will be in part determined by how The King’s Man fares critically and commercially, especially when Disney are now in control of the property and R-rated content has never been high on the Mouse House’s list of priorities.