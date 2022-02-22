First ‘Turning Red’ reactions indicate another home run from Pixar

Turning Red sounds like classic Pixar fare, with the story taking the awkward transition into adolescence and adding a big dollop of the fantastical. The upcoming movie centers on a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl dealing with her changing body, but with a noticeable twist – she turns into a giant red panda whenever she becomes excited or stressed.

The movie lands on Disney Plus on 11 March, but based on the early reactions you can see below, it appears that Pixar have knocked it out of the park once again.

#TurningRed is nothing short of exceptional. My *NSYNC-loving self was boppin to the soundtrack. I screamed in joy when a character yelled “THANK CTHULHU.” But what blew me away was how it openly discussed puberty, periods, and the complexities of mother/daughter relationships. pic.twitter.com/3pS2HoCtdy — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) February 22, 2022

I've been sitting here after watching an early screening of #TurningRed trying to put my initial reaction into words, and all I can come up with is…I think Turning Red is going to be a sensation.



I feel like we're in the calm before the storm. The red panda storm. pic.twitter.com/R0Q5OJ5HxP — Upcoming Pixar (@upcomingpixar) February 21, 2022

#TurningRed is a visually stunning and emotional coming of age East meets West film that blends Pixar’s story driven styles w/ anime influences. It’s funny, heartfelt, honest and not afraid to shy away from the messiness of growing up. I can’t believe how much I laughed and cried pic.twitter.com/v4EL2aAkGN — Michael Lee 🍥 (@IamMichaelJLee) February 21, 2022

I absolutely LOVED #TurningRed! A wonderful coming-of-age story about the complexities of growing up, embracing yourself, and learning how to let kids find their own path. The animation is a perfect fusion of eastern and western influences and director Domee Shi is the future. pic.twitter.com/pwqWpoD2ed — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) February 21, 2022

Pixar’s #TurningRed is absolute joy! Seeing Meilin tear through early 2000s Toronto gave me the biggest smile on my face. Domee Shi has crafted one of @Pixar’s finest movies to date and has brought the multiculturalism of the city to life. @PixarTurningRed @DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/YWwr7A20Kj — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 21, 2022

Wow, #TurningRed is just wonderful. Had a huge grin on my face through most of it (you know, until it gets you with those Pixar tears). A really thoughtful movie about navigating familial/generational burdens and pressure that is also super funny and a total joy to watch. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 22, 2022

#TurningRed is gonna be dominating social media feeds once it releases on @DisneyPlus. More people will get a chance to see it and that’s what matters the most. It is THAT good pic.twitter.com/jNQ8F3Pk3C — Shahbaz – The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 22, 2022

Disney's TURNING RED is a beautiful coming-of-age tale of finding oneself and accepting those qualities deemed "imperfect." Parents will relate to the struggle of letting go. PIXAR does it again and will pull at all the heart-strings and envoke all the tears. #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/jSG0ALkhD4 — Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) February 21, 2022

So far, so normal for Pixar. However, Turning Red has proved surprisingly controversial online, with debate over whether the quality of Pixar’s animation is dipping. Much of this seems to be centered on the film’s use of the ‘CalArts’ style, including round heads, ‘bean’ mouths, and overly expressive features. Prominent examples of the style include Steven Universe, Gravity Falls, and ThunderCats Roar!

There’s been a vicious back-and-forth between purists angry that Pixar seems to be adopting a popular format, and many actual animators pointing out that the Turning Red trailer features a lot of technically incredible animation. The depressing subtext to a lot of the negative tweets also seems to be that Pixar is once again putting a non-white character front-and-center, and that she’s a goofy-looking 13-year-old girl. But hey, that’s the internet for you.

Fortunately, these reactions indicate Turning Red is going to squash the haters when it arrives on Disney Plus on March 11.