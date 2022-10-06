‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ film finally snatches its director, and no, it isn’t William Afton

Gamers and horror fans, the wait is over. After years of silence following the announcement of the Five Nights at Freddy‘s film adaptation, new details about the film’s production have emerged by Blumhouse Productions, and we are READY.

Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, took to Twitter, where he listed exciting new details about Five Nights at Freddy’s. He announced that Emma Tammi, known for her work on The Wind, will be directing the highly anticipated film adaptation.

Jim Henson Creature Shop, known for providing high-quality puppet designs for shows like Sesame Street and the Muppets, will be helming the animatronics, potentially ruining our childhood forever.

But the biggest news of all is that they finally announced a filming date. Blumhouse will move from pre-production to its filming stage on February 2023.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation was first announced in 2015 after Warner Bros acquired the film rights of the franchise from the game’s creator, Scott Cawthon. But, later in 2018, Blumhouse announced that they would be taking over the film’s production via Twitter. The news was praised by fans as Blumhouse was known to produce high-quality horror films, such as the Paranormal Activity series, The Purge series, and Get Out.

Since then, the film suffered multiple delays, mostly due to Cawthon’s retirement from the franchise. The film was initially supposed to be released in back 2020, but considering it hasn’t even begun filming, a new release date has not yet been locked in.

Hopefully, more news about the video game horror film will be waiting just around the corner.