The Flash Will Reportedly Bring Robert Pattinson’s Batman Into Modern Day

The Flash movie is the subject of much scrutiny right now as folks are calling for Ezra Miller to be removed from the lead role due to that alarming video of him attacking a fan. We don’t know whether that’ll happen or not, but it’s looking likely that the film will go ahead all the same. As FandomWire recently claimed, its storyline is just too important to the future of the DCEU to scrap.

In fact, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Han would return in the Fast & Furious franchise – say that The Flash will loosely adapt Flashpoint and as such, will rewrite the rulebook of DCEU continuity. As we’ve previously reported, this will involve wiping the Zack Snyder movies from continuity.

What’s more, The Flash will ensure that Pattinson’s Dark Knight is able to interact with his fellow heroes in further projects. And that’s because the Flashpoint event will bring Bruce Wayne into the present day, rather than the 90s setting sported by The Batman. This will sow the seeds for him to team up with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and more as things progress.

We’ve heard a lot about how standalone The Batman will be, but it only makes sense that Warner Bros. wants to rebuild the connective tissue between the subfranchises of the DCEU. Sure, Justice League might’ve flopped, but they know there’s big money to be made in a reboot if they get it right next time.

And The Flash is apparently the key to making it happen. Whether Miller will star in it or not, that we don’t yet know. But fans should still be excited to see what the studio cooks up for it regardless.