The Flash Movie Will Reportedly Have Multiple Villains

At long last, cameras are finally rolling on The Flash after the project spent six and a half years stuck in development hell, with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut locked in to hit theaters in November of next year. Shooting is currently underway in England, with set photos recently leaking online that showed a return to Burghley House, which was used as the exterior location for Wayne Manor in Tim Burton’s two Batman movies.

Speaking of Burton’s Dark Knight, there was a lot of talk about Michael Keaton potentially dropping out of The Flash, but he’s since been confirmed and is even penciled in to shoot scenes opposite Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne next month. Meanwhile, the identities of the various cast members are also slowly but surely being revealed, although we still don’t know who the villain of the piece is going to be.

While we haven’t been able to clear that up, we have heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Affleck would be returning as Batman long before it was confirmed – that The Flash will actually feature multiple antagonists. So far, the only talents announced for the ensemble that haven’t seen their characters named as of yet are relative unknown Saoirse-Monica Jackson and internet personality Rudy Mancuso, but it’s very unlikely that either of them will be the big bad.

Of course, The Flash is predicated on the introduction and subsequent unraveling of the multiverse, so the film’s primary antagonists could literally hail from anywhere across the entire DC universe past, present and future, but as production continues, we should be getting a much better idea of who the villains are and how they factor into the story.