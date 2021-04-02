The Flash Movie Will Reportedly Lend Clarity To Future Of The Justice League

The future of the Justice League is in question right now. Warner Bros. intended for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to close the door on the SnyderVerse team, but fans are not letting them go without a fight. And we can expect this debate to go on for at least the next year and a half, according to a new report, as it seems that The Flash movie, which is in production now, is all set to clarify what’s next for the league of heroes.

The Hollywood Reporter shared this week that WB is no longer moving forward with two of the many DC movies percolating in development – namely, Aquaman spinoff The Trench and Ava DuVernay’s New Gods film. Buried in this piece, though, was the factoid that Ezra Miller’s The Flash “will tackle the multiverse and is said to also lend clarity to the future of the Justice League.” That’s all THR has to say on the topic, but it seems that they’re suggesting that the multiverse will prove key to the next formation of the lineup.

The Flash is said to be borrowing from Flashpoint, and maybe Crisis on Infinite Earths, too, so that means we can likely expect a multiversal reset which will streamline the various branches of the DC franchise. Sure enough, THR also notes in their article that “DC is plotting its films and shows to share the same universe.” This likely means that Robert Pattinson’s Batman and maybe J.J. Abrams’ rebooted Superman will take over as the main versions of these characters.

Of course, this heavily implies what we all knew the studio wanted to do in the first place, which is to start from scratch with the Justice League and sweep Snyder’s roster under the rug. But with the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign already matching the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement in volume, it remains to be seen whether WB can move ahead with their plans without upsetting a huge chunk of the fans.

The Flash is set to feature Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. From It director Andy Muschietti, the Scarlet Speedster’s all-important first solo movie is due to race into cinemas on November 4th, 2022.