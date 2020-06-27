The Flash Will Reportedly Set Up A Batman Beyond Movie

Having been hit by numerous setbacks since it was first announced in October 2014, many people wouldn’t have been surprised if The Flash ended up never actually getting made, especially following star Ezra Miller’s recent highly-publicized altercation with a fan that could end up having a hugely detrimental effect on his career.

However, the Scarlet Speedster’s debut solo movie is now one of the most hotly-anticipated comic book blockbusters on the horizon, thanks entirely to the internet-breaking news that Michael Keaton was returning to play Batman for the first time in almost 30 years. With Ben Affleck’s grizzled Dark Knight retired and Robert Pattinson’s rebooted version existing outside of the main DCEU timeline, Keaton’s Bruce Wayne is set to be established as the franchise’s one and only Batman, which is as bizarre as it is exciting.

Along with the announcement came the news that the Spider-Man: Homecoming star was set to sign on for multiple projects, once again leading to the hope that a live-action Batman Beyond movie will finally get the green-light, with the futuristic spinoff having been rumored over the last year with Keaton’s involvement long before his return as Batman was confirmed.

As one of the most beloved variations on the iconic superhero, fans would lose their minds if a Batman Beyond movie became a reality, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis” – that The Flash will reportedly put the first piece of the puzzle in place.

According to our intel, Terry McGinnis will be introduced at the end of the film to set up Batman Beyond, which fits in with the news that Keaton will ease into a mentor-like role in the DCEU. Though it remains unclear exactly what his introduction will entail, it would certainly be simple enough to include a scene where Terry trespasses on the grounds of Wayne Manor before discovering that the reclusive elderly man living there just happens to be the Dark Knight himself, mirroring the character’s established origins, tying it into the multiverse and generating massive buzz among fans all in one fell swoop. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what WB has planned for us.