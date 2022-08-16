Warner Bros. and New Line definitely knew what they were doing for the way they marketed Don’t Worry Darling. Because by now, the only thing audiences really care about in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller is the fact that two of the most popular celebrities today, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, are going to get hot and heavy in it.

Apparently, that’s not something the former finds particularly amusing, especially when the whole hype for the project is reduced to “the most famous man in the world” going down on someone. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the MCU alum talked about her role in Wilde’s latest directorial effort and blasted the online community for their obsession with her intimate scene.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

That’s all well and true, but it’s like you said Florence; you can’t expect to cast one of the most thirsted-over musicians in the world and be surprised when the fandom drives itself over the edge with simpering excitement.

Don’t Worry Darling tells the tale of Alice and Jack Chambers, a young and happily married couple in the ’50s. Things start to go awry, though, when Alice begins investigating the mysterious company where her husband works, uncovering secrets that shatter the reality she has created for herself.

The movie, helmed by Olivia Wilde from a script by Katie Silberman, will premiere in theaters on Sep. 23.