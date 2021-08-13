Florence Pugh Reveals First Look At Her New Netflix Thriller

Florence Pugh was already viewed as one of the fastest-rising stars in the business, but her showstopping performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow won her a whole new legion of fans. The actress’ Yelena Belova was a sarcastic, wisecracking, and foul-mouthed force of nature, one that stole every scene she was a part of and instantly found a place in the hearts of audiences around the world.

Now, fans don’t have to wait too long to see her again, with Yelena following up Black Widow‘s post-credits scene with an appearance in Disney Plus series Hawkeye. It’s been all but confirmed that she’ll be assuming the mantle of the franchise’s premiere covert operative moving forward.

However, the 25 year-old isn’t leaving the world of smaller scale independent cinema behind, with literary adaptation The Wonder coming to Netflix next year. Pugh has shared the first image from the project on social media, which you can check out below.

Based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the psychological thriller is set in mid-19th century Ireland. A young girl suddenly stops eating but manages to remain not only alive, but perfectly healthy. Pugh’s nurse Lib Wright travels to her village to observe the child at the request of a journalist, only to find herself torn between believing a miracle has happened, or the fact there might be something much more sinister and dangerous at play.

That’s an intriguing premise to say the least, and with Pugh involved, we know we’re guaranteed a strong central performance. Shooting only kicked off this week, so it could be a while yet before we get any word of an official release date for the Netflix period piece.