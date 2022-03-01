Mark Hamill is warming the internet’s heart after a video resurfaced of him using American Sign Language in costume for a fan — or at least someone who closely resembles the Star Wars actor, that is.

It all started when a video was posted to Twitter on Monday by the account @WholesomeMemes, incorrectly tagging Hamill in the post, which generated more than 6,500 retweets and more than 48,000 likes, as of press time.

Mr. Hamill being wholesome and making someone's day by knowing sign language @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/oFB6WRqvQc — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) February 28, 2022

In the video, the faux Hamill introduces himself, via sign, that his name is “Luke,” referencing the Skywalker character from Star Wars, for which the actor is best known. The fan replies that his name is Robert and the two pose for a picture, then hug. The cosplayer even tells the fan, “You are a Jedi. May the force be with you.”

Though the viral clip sent Hamill trending on Twitter Tuesday, he wasn’t actually featured in the video. Don’t beat yourself up about it, though, as the impersonator is an absolute dead ringer for the actor, so you’d be forgiven for thinking he was the real deal. Even the @WholesomeMemes account administrator was apparently duped into thinking just that by mistake.

Is this a cosplayer? I have face blindness, so it would be kind of funny as it often can be. — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) February 28, 2022

With a little armchair sleuthing, it appears the video is actually from a Mark Hamill impersonator who goes by the moniker “Fluke Skywalker.” According to his website, he accepts gigs at children’s and adult’s birthday parties, fundraisers, company parties, or special events, with 100% of the fee going to local charities in Cincinnati, OH — such as Ronald McDonald House and others — to help sick children.

Fluke’s original meet-up with Robert was on Sunday at the Dayton Off-Road Expo in Ohio. According to the cosplayer, he had been “practicing sign language for just such an occasion.”

I was privileged to meet Robert today as he is a real Jedi ! I've been practicing sign language for just such an occasion. Thank you Robert for letting me take my picture with you. MTFBWY! (Please check out this short video, posted by his Dad. Thank you.)https://t.co/anPmEHYyFa pic.twitter.com/EjKdLAnZny — Fluke Skywalker- Not M Hamill (@1Flukeskywalker) February 28, 2022

Fluke also pointed to the much higher-resolution original video, posted to YouTube by Robert’s father, where it is much easier to see that the cosplayer clearly isn’t Hamill.

Hamill himself, as he is called on Twitter, hasn’t responded to the viral trend. But we’ll be sure to keep you updated if he ever does reference his child charity-loving Cincinnati doppelganger.

May the Fluke be with you.