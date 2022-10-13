For $4 million, you can live in a house bearing striking resemblance to Darth Vader’s helmet

Do you have a spare $4 million? If so, you’re in luck, because the famous Huston ‘Darth Vader house’ has been put on the market once again, allowing Star Wars fans to permanently live their science fiction dreams.

The infamous four-bedroom home is listed on the market for $3.7 million and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wine room, a swimming pool, a spa, and a four-car garage. However, the interior isn’t as dark as some perceived it to be. The white walls and large open windows give this home a vibrant aesthetic, allowing room for natural light during the day.

The house was originally built in 1992 and was first sold for $4.3 million back in 2021, according to CNN. Prior to its 2021 sale, the property had sold for only $3.1 million. The 18,000ft² property caught the attention of the internet as the exterior resembled Darth Vader’s helmet from Star Wars. It was reported by Houston City Book that one of the previous house owners turned down interviews and photo ops.

Houstonia reported that the 2021 owner kept the original aesthetic of the house after it was sold to them in 2021, but added new features such as the aforementioned pool and spa. The owner made sure that the newly added features kept the same shape and aesthetic as the house’s exterior.

This home isn’t just some bachelor pad that’s isolated in the middle of nowhere — it’s currently being advertised as a single-family home, and according to the house’s listing page, the property is located near the Texas Medical Center, shopping districts, and multiple educational institutions. It’s the perfect home to raise the next generation of Star Wars fans in.