For any fearful ‘Looney Tunes’ fans, James Gunn assures you ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is still happening

It’s no small statement to say that superhero movies are in need of some creative innovation, making James Gunn‘s appointment as the head of DC Studios all the sweeter. After all, this is the same brain that dreamed up a story for a Looney Tunes movie soaked in legal comedy chops, complete with John Cena as the antagonist. Indeed, before it was curiously pulled from the Warner Bros. release schedule, one could have predicted Coyote vs. Acme to be another sneaky hit in the vein of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

But worry not, because that’s not all for Coyote vs. Acme, folks. On a recent Instagram post where he was promoting the latest trailer for The Flash, Gunn, who also serves as a producer on Coyote vs. Acme, responded to one concerned fan’s worries over the state of the film, assuring them that it was still safely in the pipeline.

Screengrab via Instagram

Based on the 1990 satirical New Yorker piece by Ian Frazier, Coyote vs. Acme follows the plight of fan-favorite Looney Tunes regular Wile E. Coyote, who hires an attorney to sue the ACME corporation after years and years of putting his faith in their faulty, injury-inducing products in his pursuit of the Road Runner. Indeed, the stakes have never been higher for the world of Looney Tunes, as this one court case could determine the future of predatory capitalism and cartoon food chains everywhere.

Will Forte stars as Wile E.’s attorney, while John Cena plays the CEO of ACME. Wile E. himself, meanwhile, will likely be played by major and minor keys of a cello; that’s the best-case scenario, of course.

At the time of writing, Coyote vs. Acme is still listed for an undisclosed 2023 release date.