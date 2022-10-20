Home / movies

For once ‘Star Wars’ fans laugh with the sequel trilogy rather than at it

John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe
via Lucasfilm/Disney

Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn’t an out-and-out disaster, but the fan consensus is that they fumbled the ball. After getting off to a decent start with The Force Awakens, they took a left-turn with The Last Jedi, and catastrophically over-corrected with the terrible The Rise of Skywalker. We suppose that’s what you get when you set out to make a trilogy of movies without deciding the story in advance.

The last entry in particular is widely mocked by fans, particularly the cringeworthy scene in which Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron tells the Rebels “somehow Palpatine has returned”. Oof.

But, later in the movie, there’s a moment that Isaac makes funny without a single word, as he says goodbye to Zorii Bliss and none-too-subtly wonders if she’d like to hook up:

This scene always makes me laugh lmao. Poe is honestly my favorite character in the sequel trilogy (yes I know people hate it but still I enjoyed his part in the movies) from StarWars

Fans say this moment working is a testament to Isaac’s skills:

Comment from discussion thePHTucker’s comment from discussion "This scene always makes me laugh lmao. Poe is honestly my favorite character in the sequel trilogy (yes I know people hate it but still I enjoyed his part in the movies)".

Others agree that this is one of the rare The Rise of Skywalker scenes that actually works:

Comment from discussion thePHTucker’s comment from discussion "This scene always makes me laugh lmao. Poe is honestly my favorite character in the sequel trilogy (yes I know people hate it but still I enjoyed his part in the movies)".

For some the frustrating thing about the sequel trilogy is that it squanders what could have been excellent characters:

Comment from discussion Stickguy589’s comment from discussion "This scene always makes me laugh lmao. Poe is honestly my favorite character in the sequel trilogy (yes I know people hate it but still I enjoyed his part in the movies)".

We wish there’d been more focus on Finn and Poe too:

Comment from discussion Hermosninja’s comment from discussion "This scene always makes me laugh lmao. Poe is honestly my favorite character in the sequel trilogy (yes I know people hate it but still I enjoyed his part in the movies)".

Maybe we’ll see Poe again someday, though Oscar Isaac sounds like he’s ready to leave Star Wars behind:

Comment from discussion Tpearson1998’s comment from discussion "This scene always makes me laugh lmao. Poe is honestly my favorite character in the sequel trilogy (yes I know people hate it but still I enjoyed his part in the movies)".

So there you go, even in an unmitigated disaster like The Rise of Skywalker there are still a couple of gems to be found. Even so, we can’t help but think about how the sequel trilogy could have been if they’d planned it out in advance and had a coherent creative vision behind it. We guess we’ll never know what we missed out on,