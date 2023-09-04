Home Marvel

Forget Josh Hartnett as Doctor Doom, ‘Fantastic Four’ has a much wilder villain casting it needs to make a reality

Victor ain't the be-all-and-end-all of Fantastic Four foes.

Another new week, another new insane Fantastic Four casting theory. In a slight twist on the tried-and-tested formula, however, this one concerns, not the titular team themselves, but their eternal nemesis, Victor Von Doom. Generally much of the discussion about who’ll star in Marvel’s much-anticipated reboot of the former Fox property has concerned who’s playing Reed Richards or Human Torch, but the latest points to Doctor Doom instead. Yet it seems the fans aren’t that taken with it.

As per The Hot Mic Podcast’s Jeff Sneider (who, it has to be said, previously claimed Jack Quaid was in the running for Johnny Storm, something the actor himself outright denied), Marvel might’ve reached out to none other than Josh Hartnett to play the Latverian leader prior to the launch of the strikes. While you’d think this would raise a few eyebrows, apparently folks aren’t all that phased by talk of the Penny Dreadful and Black Mirror actor playing Doom as they’re already pitching alternate, somehow even wilder, villain castings for the movie.

Redditers have been keeping themselves busy sharing their thoughts on who should play the main antagonist of 2025’s Fantastic Four — no, not Doctor Doom but Molecule Man, who would be an interesting left-field pick for the first villain for the foursome to face in the MCU, especially given his significance to the Secret Wars storyline in the comics. And who should portray him? Going by the popular vote, the answer is anyone… so long as they’re in the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Community cast members are also welcome.

Although, you know what, maybe our old pal Jack Quaid would be a better Molecule Man than Human Torch?

Today I realized how little sense it makes that Bill Hader hasn’t shown up in the MCU yet.

Marvel seems all set to make us wait and wait and wait for official Fantastic Four casting news, but hiring any of these funnymen as a deceptively important character like Molecule Man would be a stroke of genius.

