Forget ‘Oppenhimer’ vs. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Sonic 3’ vs. ‘Avatar 3’ is the new box office battle for the ages
December 2024 is officially the battle of the blues, as Sonic 3 and Avatar 3 will go head to head at the box office. Both threequels will be released theatrically on Dec. 20 and it’s up to fans to decide what theater to flock to first.
Naturally, Twitter users have been forced to pick a side, with a lot of comments in favor of the family-friendly adventure comedy, and many completely unaware that a third Avatar film is even on the way.
From the looks of it, a lot of moviegoers don’t seem to have a lot of faith that the upcoming blockbuster directed by James Cameron will stick to its intended date of release, especially as the debut of Avatar 2 has been pushed back more than a couple of times.
One user mentioned that the sequel to Avatar has been in development for over a decade, and the third part will most definitely be moved forward. Another tweet hilariously claimed that the film will not be released until 2048.
While many have joked that Sonic 3 will dominate over Avatar 3, some users believe the opposite, insisting it would be “wise” for Sonic to move over to 2025 so as to not compete against a major film by a revered director.
Whether in true trolling fashion, video game nostalgia, or simply due to lack of faith in the Avatar franchise, comments continue to pour in support of the famous speedster hedgehog and his friends.
These two aren’t the only films set to compete against each other on the same day. The Christopher Nolan-directed and ensemble led Oppenheimer will face Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, another highly-anticipated release backed by a talented slew of famous actors.
Avatar 2, also known as Avatar: The Way of Water will finally make its way to theaters worldwide on Dec. 16 later this year, and is one of the most expensive movies ever made, with a hefty $250 million budget.