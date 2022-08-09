Forget ‘Oppenhimer’ vs. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Sonic 3’ vs. ‘Avatar 3’ is the new box office battle for the ages

December 2024 is officially the battle of the blues, as Sonic 3 and Avatar 3 will go head to head at the box office. Both threequels will be released theatrically on Dec. 20 and it’s up to fans to decide what theater to flock to first.

Naturally, Twitter users have been forced to pick a side, with a lot of comments in favor of the family-friendly adventure comedy, and many completely unaware that a third Avatar film is even on the way.

Wait since when is Avatar 3 a thing now https://t.co/4hcOB910DM — Rez 🍥 Xenoblade 3 (@RezuBoo) August 9, 2022

There’s gonna be an Avatar 3?! https://t.co/7XWLZHCkSt — SFTS (@sftsquil) August 9, 2022

Im gonna be completely honest, this post is how I found out an Avatar 3 even exists https://t.co/S00IUH9Nyz — Baguetteboy (@Zakguard) August 9, 2022

Hold up, they’re already releasing Avatar 3? When Avatar 2 hasn’t even come out?

Please correct me if I’m wrong https://t.co/zokX8HPrvU — Terra Incognita (@ShinIncognita) August 9, 2022

From the looks of it, a lot of moviegoers don’t seem to have a lot of faith that the upcoming blockbuster directed by James Cameron will stick to its intended date of release, especially as the debut of Avatar 2 has been pushed back more than a couple of times.

Just wait on how Avatar 2 will go and if they delay Avatar 3 10 different times. https://t.co/N5fJu57S97 — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) August 9, 2022

James Cameron is gonna lose his fucking mind when Sonic 3 does like twice as good as Avatar 3 https://t.co/IgkJ7QomK7 — Tanner Henson (@thetanman7_) August 9, 2022

One user mentioned that the sequel to Avatar has been in development for over a decade, and the third part will most definitely be moved forward. Another tweet hilariously claimed that the film will not be released until 2048.

It took 12 years to make Avatar 2, and that movie still ain’t out yet. I give it a good 70% chance Avatar 3 gets delayed because that shit ain’t gonna be done cooking https://t.co/ABnFxPba4K — William 🍅 (SpaceTree Studios) (@SpaceTree88) August 9, 2022

Yall know damn well Avatar 3 aint coming out until 2048. https://t.co/6HnEiPCgwP — Just Chrys is Fine. ❤️‍🩹 (@MelaninMa6ic) August 9, 2022

I love how people are already discussing Avatar 3 when the second film hasn't even come out yet, as if anyone will remember Avatar 2 — Just Yumi (@puffmommyumi) August 9, 2022

First off this is assuming Avatar 3 doesn’t get delayed till like 2035 LOL https://t.co/uoWHDOpAHp — tweetsfrombelring (@tweetsfrombel) August 9, 2022

While many have joked that Sonic 3 will dominate over Avatar 3, some users believe the opposite, insisting it would be “wise” for Sonic to move over to 2025 so as to not compete against a major film by a revered director.

It's cool we got a release date, but I wouldn't be surprised if Sonic Movie 3 gets delayed to 2025 cause the film is now competing against James Cameron's Avatar 3 on the same exact release date. If Avatar 2 does really well, it would be wise to move Sonic somewhere else. https://t.co/s8rKfIPxHI — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) August 9, 2022

Oh god Sonic 3 has to compete with Avatar 3 — Comet ☄️ (@CometC14) August 9, 2022

Whether in true trolling fashion, video game nostalgia, or simply due to lack of faith in the Avatar franchise, comments continue to pour in support of the famous speedster hedgehog and his friends.

They are putting this up against Avatar 3. Paramount knows this franchise is a GOLD MINE for them… https://t.co/mL69NqcibZ — Christian Tomas (@themepkhorizons) August 9, 2022

Avatar 3 is FINISHED https://t.co/zFaAfU3Alq — Cresh | #SONIC3HYPE | #TeamCooler (@CreshMaguire) August 9, 2022

These two aren’t the only films set to compete against each other on the same day. The Christopher Nolan-directed and ensemble led Oppenheimer will face Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, another highly-anticipated release backed by a talented slew of famous actors.

Avatar 2, also known as Avatar: The Way of Water will finally make its way to theaters worldwide on Dec. 16 later this year, and is one of the most expensive movies ever made, with a hefty $250 million budget.