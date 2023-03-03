Forget the Quantum Realm, ‘Ant-Man 3’ experts want to know how Kang has conquered aging

What a silly little hole that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dug itself into; with the logistical and physical nonsense brought into the fold by the likes of the Quantum Realm, multiverse, Sacred Timeline, and countless other comic book nuances, Marvel’s writing teams can get away with just about anything.

It’s a blessing and a curse, of course; the free pass certainly won’t work on every audience member, and it will do no favor to anyone looking to exercise their writing muscles, but at the end of the day, if it gets the script finished, it’s no doubt a thumbs-up from Marvel Studios.

Luckily for the studio, you can always count on r/marvelstudios to focus in on the less-consequential results of a comic book world’s pseudo-writing safety nets, and this time around, all eyes are on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Kang the Conqueror and his ability to age like a transcendental bottle of wine.

The original poster pointed out how both the film’s antagonist and Janet van Dyne were trapped in the Quantum Realm for quite a few decades, but only the latter seemed to put the years on. The answers, of course, came in exactly the form you would expect.

A slightly more concrete answer that was given involves Kang’s origins; since he’s from the 31st century, it’s no stretch of the imagination to think that humans would have cracked the secret to age-slowing by then.

Alternatively, maybe the answer is better left unknown.

Maybe Jonathan Majors is just born with it, and frankly we’re happy to headcanon that as the true answer. With his performance in Quantumania arguably being the only thing that held the film together, it’s only fair that as long as Majors keeps doing his thing in the MCU, he can age as slowly as he wants.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing in theaters.