A Forgotten Christian Bale Movie Just Hit Netflix

With new cases spiking across the country, a second round of mandatory quarantine and social distancing appears to be more likely than ever. For some states, it’s already a reality. Fear not, however, because this time – like last time – Netflix will be there to keep you company throughout your lonely indoor days.

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted people’s appetite for content and Netflix, among other platforms, have reported a substantial increase in its subscriber base while other businesses in the entertainment industry are flailing. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, though, as each week the streamer needs to find more and more content to satiate viewers. This time around, Netflix has gotten its hands on a forgotten Christian Bale movie, which just hit the site today.

The Promise first released back in 2016. Directed by Terry George and based on a script he co-authored with Robin Swicord, it stars Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and, of course, Bale himself. The story is set during the final hours of the Ottoman Empire and tells of a love triangle between a medical student, a journalist and a beautiful young woman.

Bale has delivered so many iconic performances over the years and is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved actors of his generation. From his role as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy to his becoming the crazy maniac known as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, his name is associated with some of the finest, most popular films ever made.

The Promise might not be one of those movies, but it’s certainly still worth the watch. Aside from Christian Bale‘s always reliable acting, it also sports charmingly detailed set design that’s sure to make history buffs swoon. Although the film was mostly left forgotten after its initial release, Netflix has now given it a second life and with any luck, more people will be able to discover it.