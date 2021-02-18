A Forgotten Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

A decade ago, most people probably didn’t even know there was a third Olsen sister, but over the last few years, Elizabeth Olsen has more than stepped out of the shadow of her older siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley, with the former child stars now largely staying out of the public eye to focus on their fashion empire as their sister carves out a reputation as one of the industry’s best young talents.

The 32 year-old is currently winning rave reviews for her lead performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, and she has to be considered a serious contender when it comes to awards season recognition. Olsen only made her feature debut ten years ago, but acclaimed drama Martha Marcy May Marlene was a hell of a calling card.

Since then, the actress has bounced between big budget blockbusters and smaller independent films, and one of her very best efforts is now finding new life on Prime Video, with lots of subscribers just discovering it for the first time and Looper highlighting it in a recent article, calling it a “hidden gem.”

The directorial debut of Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan, Wind River stars Jeremy Renner as a wildlife officer who discovers a body on a Wyoming reservation. Olsen’s rookie FBI agent arrives to assist on the case, before they find their lives in danger as they begin to dive deeper into the mystery.

Wind River was a decent-sized box office hit after earning $45 million on an $11 million budget, winning strong critical notices in the process, as it currently sits on an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A taut and atmospheric thriller that makes phenomenal use of its vast expanses and remote locations, it’s well worth checking out for those who want to see one of Elizabeth Olsen‘s best performances.