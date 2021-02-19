A Forgotten Fantasy Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Based on how often Adam Sandler efforts spend hovering around Netflix’s Top 10 list, the streaming service’s most popular titles aren’t always the ones that received the most critical acclaim. Nor the most box office dollars.

Indeed, the latest mediocre film to find itself blowing up on the platform is forgotten fantasy blockbuster Seventh Son, which pretty much sank without a trace when it first hit theaters in February 2015. The $95 million pic is loosely based on the 2004 novel The Spook’s Apprentice, with Universal looking to capitalize on the success of Harry Potter, The Twilight Saga and The Hunger Games and launch another successful YA franchise.

Despite a star-studded cast, though, one which boasted Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Ben Barnes, Kit Harington, Alicia Vikander and Djimon Honsou, what we ended up with was a painfully formulaic story that was the textbook definition of paint-by-numbers fantasy. Both critics and audiences seemed to agree, too, with the movie holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 12% and only managing to bring in $114 million at the worldwide box office.

Still, this hasn’t deterred Netflix subscribers, as Seventh Son is one of the most popular films around the world today. As of this writing, it sits at #5 on the global chart and will likely continue to climb over the weekend. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the fantasy flick has shown up on the Top 10 list and with audiences starved of new blockbuster content in recent months, it probably won’t be the last time, either.

Tell us, though, have you caught Seventh Son yet? If so, did you enjoy it, or did it deserve the poor reception it saw upon release?