A Forgotten Jason Momoa Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix users are lapping up a surprising movie today, as a forgotten action flick starring Jason Momoa is dominating on the platform. Yes, 2018’s Braven is sitting as the second most popular film on the streaming giant with subscribers in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. Despite coming out the same year as his smash hit blockbuster Aquaman, Braven slipped under the radar at the time but now fans of the Arthur Curry actor are giving it a go on the streamer and they seem to be digging it.

If you haven’t seen it, the pic sees Momoa play logger Joe Braven, who has to protect his wife and daughter from a group of dangerous drug runners when they attack his hunting cabin. Stephen Lang co-stars as Braven’s father with Garret Dillahunt and Zahn McClarnon as the main villains. Momoa also produced the movie through his Pride of Gypsies production label.

Though it didn’t receive mainstream attention, Braven still did well with critics, standing at a very solid 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences loved it, too, with users rating it 76% on the review aggregate site. As Variety’s Joe Leydon put it, “Braven is the sort of unpretentious yet thoroughly professional popcorn entertainment that brings out the best in everybody involved.”

As for what’s next for Jason Momoa, he’ll be reprising his role as the king of the oceans in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director’s cut of the 2017 flick that’s due to land on HBO Max in March. Next year, he’ll also be shooting Aquaman 2 ahead of its arrival in 2022. And don’t miss him in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which drops in October, both in theaters and on HBO Max.

In the meantime, though, tell us, will you be checking out Braven on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.