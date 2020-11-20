A Forgotten Jason Momoa Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Based entirely on his chiseled good looks and the sheer size of the man, Jason Momoa looked to be primed for action movie stardom from the second he first burst onto the scene fifteen or so years ago, but so far the actor has chosen to take a different path. Obviously, he plays a superhero and headlined the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, but the 41 year-old’s forays into straightforward action territory have been few and far between.

A lot of that might have been to do with the fact that his first major starring role in a movie was in 2011’s Conan the Barbarian reboot, which bombed at the box office. He followed that up with a villainous turn in Sylvester Stallone vehicle Bullet in the Head, which also tanked. Since then, he’s largely shied away from the standard running and gunning on the big screen outside of his DCEU adventures.

Jason Momoa actually starred in one of the most severely underrated actioners of the last few years, which wound up earning less than $830,000 at the box office. The former Game of Thrones alum plays the title character in 2018’s Braven, a gloriously awesome B-level actioner that far too few people have seen, which is about to change now that the movie is heading to Netflix next month.

The plot sees a logger and his father head to the family cabin deep in the woods to try and reconnect, but they get caught up with a gang of drug traffickers and are forced to fight for survival. Braven is 90 minutes of pure popcorn entertainment, and seems like exactly the type of forgotten movie that has every chance of cracking the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched list.